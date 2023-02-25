Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 3,666 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.20% of MaxLinear worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 331,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 363,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

