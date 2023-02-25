Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,370 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 710,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,082. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.