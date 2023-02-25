Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 268 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $190.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $193.32. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.