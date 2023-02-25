Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 4,792 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.50% of Sonos worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 1,195,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.32, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.88.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.