Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 930 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 255,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,202. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

