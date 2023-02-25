Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 975 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 69,518 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $243.11. 295,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

