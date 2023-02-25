T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Michael J. Katz Sells 3,500 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 984,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

