Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 30,000 Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Keyarch Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 244,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Friday. 200,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,493. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

