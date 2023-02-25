Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $44,000 in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGNW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 484,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Nogin Stock Performance

Shares of NOGNW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 459,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,533. Nogin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

