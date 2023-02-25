Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

