Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

NYSE TECK opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

