Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Tennant Stock Down 1.6 %

Tennant stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tennant by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tennant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 509,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

