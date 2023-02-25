TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $274.95 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $274.95 million and approximately $46.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00077681 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00055789 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009924 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026569 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003735 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,652,320 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,803,785 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
