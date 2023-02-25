Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Movado Group worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Movado Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,396. The firm has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

