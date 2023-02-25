Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 8.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

About Golden Entertainment

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 84,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,006. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

