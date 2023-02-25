Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Stoneridge worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,769. The company has a market cap of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.