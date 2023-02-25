Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

WGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 254,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.