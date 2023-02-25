Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,330 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 690,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,425. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

