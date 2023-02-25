Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $1,866,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 59,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

