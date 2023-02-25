Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NSSC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 260,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,436. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,409,000 shares of company stock worth $75,834,450. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

