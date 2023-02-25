Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.11. 295,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,866. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.