Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 82,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 951,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

