Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $10,115,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $12,937,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 1,014,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.