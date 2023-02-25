Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 496,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,605. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

