Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

