Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
