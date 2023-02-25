The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 3,863,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,777. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

