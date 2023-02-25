The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.62

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of BNKR opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10,280.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67. The Bankers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.88 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,283.24). Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
