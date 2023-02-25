The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

