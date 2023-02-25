The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after acquiring an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.