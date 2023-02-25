The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

