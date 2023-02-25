The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.50 million-$518.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.86 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $411.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

In related news, Director John G. Nackel purchased 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

