The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 257,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

PNC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $203.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.