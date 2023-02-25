The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.59 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.