The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski Sells 5,420 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,265.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

