The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Walt Disney worth $407,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,394. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.