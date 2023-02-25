Threshold (T) Tops One Day Volume of $40.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $380.52 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022381 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00215513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,925.39 or 0.99985585 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,503,650,871.206451 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03890527 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $19,003,186.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

