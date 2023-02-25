Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 364,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 475.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

