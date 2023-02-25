Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,454 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

