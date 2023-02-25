Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $107.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

