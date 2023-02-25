Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.17 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

