Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.4 %

TCN opened at C$11.22 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$21.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.02.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

About Tricon Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

