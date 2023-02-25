TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 3.1%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 16,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 42,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.55 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.86.
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
