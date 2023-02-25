Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1,831.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

HUBS opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.22 and its 200-day moving average is $310.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

