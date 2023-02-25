Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 20,674 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

