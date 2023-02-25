TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE TXO opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. TXO Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Get TXO Energy Partners alerts:

About TXO Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.