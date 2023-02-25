U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

