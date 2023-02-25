UBS Group Lowers FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.21) to €16.70 ($17.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.49) to €17.20 ($18.30) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.