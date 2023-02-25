UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 4%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

UGE International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.32.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

See Also

