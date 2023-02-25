Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $72.05 million and $1.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,948.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00571057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00177892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003635 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24587218 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,663,952.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.