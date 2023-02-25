Uniswap Price Hits $6.51 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion and $99.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00028382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00399564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54984831 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 617 active market(s) with $104,507,710.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.